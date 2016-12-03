US hails Jammeh's 'respect for the will of the people'

Saturday December 3 2016

Gambian president Yahya Jammeh gestures before casting his marble in a polling station in a presidential poll, in Banjul on December 01, 2016. AFP PHOTO | MARCO LONGARI 

The White House on Friday hailed long time Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's decision to concede defeat to a stunning election win by opposition candidate Adama Barrow.

"The United States congratulates the people of The Gambia on a peaceful and democratic presidential election that has the potential to mark a new beginning for all Gambians," National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"We welcome President Yahya Jammeh's concession to President-elect Barrow and welcome President Jammeh's respect for the will of the Gambian people."