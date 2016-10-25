Uganda arrests Trump backers at US embassy

By AFP

KAMPALA

Two Ugandans were arrested outside the US Embassy in Kampala on Tuesday while taking part in a demonstration in support of US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Carrying placards, one with the slogan “A vote for Trump is a vote against African dictatorship!”, the two men attempted to enter the US embassy in the Ugandan capital.

The men — named as Bigirwa Moses and Allan Kitonsa — are members of the youth wing of Uganda’s Democratic Party, though spokesman Kenneth Kakande distanced his party from the demonstration.

PROTEST NOT SANCTIONED

“The protest was not sanctioned by the party. Overzealous young people, excited by what’s taking place in America, were just seeking media attention,” Kakande said, adding that in his view Trump was not suitable for the White House.

Police spokesman Emilian Kayima described the incident as an “embarrassment by two young men who appeared to be seeking political clout” and said they will likely be charged with unlawful assembly.