Ugandan police have launched a massive manhunt for a 35-year-old man who hacked his wife to death after accusing her of partying with another man on Christmas Day.

Betty Anyokoti, 25, left her home to celebrate Christmas in Idudi, her home village, but did not return home in time.

Her husband became suspicious that she had been partying with another man.

According Mr William Okunyuku, a resident of the area, at about 10pm on Monday, the machete-wielding husband began searching for his wife, intercepted her as she walked home with their seven-year-old child, and hacked her to death.

“When the husband met the woman on the way, a heated argument ensued and when it escalated, the man cut her to death,” Mr Okunyuku said, adding that the woman sustained deep cuts on her head, chest and hands.

Residents rushed to the scene when they heard the child scream.

Police took the body to Iganga Hospital mortuary.

Chaos ensued at the mortuary when Anyokoti’s relatives demanded to take the body and bury it in the middle of the suspect’s compound. Police, however, foiled the plan.