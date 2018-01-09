  1. Home
Uganda police arrest 34 mourners for attending a criminal's burial

Tuesday January 9 2018

Uganda police.

A screen grab of a video released by the Daily Monitor showing police spokesperson for North Kyoga, David Ongom. Police arrested 34 mourners in Lira for attending a criminal’s burial. PHOTO | DAILY MONITOR  

  • The mourners were arrested for failing to report that the deceased was a criminal.
By DAILY MONITOR
LIRA

Police arrested 34 mourners in Lira District, Uganda, when they attended a criminal’s burial.

Police spokesperson for North Kyoga, David Ongom, said the mourners were rounded off by police at around 5pm for not reporting that the deceased was a known criminal – this attracted felony accusations.

He said they would be charged with "compounding a felony".

Mr Ongom also said the mourners hid the fact that the deceased had just been released from prison.

He added that the deceased was among four people lynched over theft in Lira Municipality.