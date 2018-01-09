By DAILY MONITOR

More by this Author

LIRA

Police arrested 34 mourners in Lira District, Uganda, when they attended a criminal’s burial.

Police spokesperson for North Kyoga, David Ongom, said the mourners were rounded off by police at around 5pm for not reporting that the deceased was a known criminal – this attracted felony accusations.

He said they would be charged with "compounding a felony".

Mr Ongom also said the mourners hid the fact that the deceased had just been released from prison.