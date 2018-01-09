Uganda police arrest 34 mourners for attending a criminal's burial
LIRA
Police arrested 34 mourners in Lira District, Uganda, when they attended a criminal’s burial.
Police spokesperson for North Kyoga, David Ongom, said the mourners were rounded off by police at around 5pm for not reporting that the deceased was a known criminal – this attracted felony accusations.
He said they would be charged with "compounding a felony".
Mr Ongom also said the mourners hid the fact that the deceased had just been released from prison.
He added that the deceased was among four people lynched over theft in Lira Municipality.