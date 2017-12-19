Uganda soldiers 'intrude' on Parliament: MPs

By DAILY MONITOR

Debate on Uganda’s presidential age limit has been suspended after opposition MPs protested alleged presence of soldiers at Parliament.

Amuru District Woman MP Lucy Akello said she found the soldiers occupying both the Catholic and Anglican Chaplaincy prayer places in Parliament.

Some MPs said they found guns and urine in plastic bottles in the nearby Catholic Church.

Lawmakers allied to the opposition and those opposed to the motion had expressed fears over their safety and security during the debate.

Scores have been arrested and locked up in police cells for opposing the motion that political pundits say seeks to extend President Yoweri Museveni’s 31-year rule.

Mr Museveni, accused of rigging past polls, is seeking to defend his seat in the country's 2021 General Election.

The MPs on Tuesday questioned why soldiers were at Parliament yet the speaker had assured them that they would be guarded by police.

There was commotion in the House as legislators allied to Mr Museveni's National Resistance Movement and the opposition Forum for Democratic Change traded blows and engaged in a war of words.

Police later intervened and restored order.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga suspended the plenary until 2pm as she investigates the lawmakers’ claims.

