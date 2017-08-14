Treason is a non-bailable offence in Zambia, with a minimum jail term of 15 years and a maximum sentence of death.

Mr Hichilema has been held in custody after allegedly putting President Lungu's life in danger when his convoy failed to make way for the presidential motorcade in a high-speed road drama caught on video camera.

By AFP

LUSAKA

Zambia's detained opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is due to appear in court Monday on treason charges, four months after he was arrested and as political tensions rise in the country.

Mr Hichilema, who narrowly lost last year's presidential elections, has been in custody since April over an incident when he allegedly failed to give way to President Edgar Lungu's motorcade.

A lawyer from his United Party for National Development (UPND) told AFP that the party expected the charges to be dropped and for the opposition leader to walk free.

"They do not have a case against him. We are certain he will come out tomorrow," the party lawyer, who declined to be named, told AFP on Sunday.

President Lungu invoked emergency powers in July, increasing police powers of arrest and detention after he blamed opposition parties for a string of arson attacks.

RIGGED ELECTION

Mr Hichilema, 55, says the election was rigged and has refused to recognise the president.

Zambia has enjoyed relative stability since its first multi-party election in 1991.

But last year's election was marked by clashes between supporters of Mr Lungu's Patriotic Front (PF) party and the UPND.

Parliament has suspended 48 UPND lawmakers after they boycotted an address by the president in March.

DETENTION

Police on Thursday released the leader of a smaller opposition party who is a fierce critic of the president after one week in detention.

Savior Chishimba, leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), was detained by plain-clothed police, triggering further accusations of a crackdown on dissent.

The two men were both travelling to Western province for a traditional ceremony.

Days later, more than 100 armed police surrounded Mr Hichilema's house outside Lusaka, firing tear gas before detaining him.

WARNING

Businessman-turned-politician Hichilema has claimed he was assaulted by police during his arrest and has suffered mistreatment in detention.

