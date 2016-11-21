By PETER DUBE

PRETORIA

South Africa President Jacob Zuma was Monday afternoon due to meet 101 veterans of the African National Congress (ANC) who are pushing for his exit.

The meeting had initially been slated for Friday, but was pushed to Monday because President Zuma and other top six leaders were deployed across the country and unable to attend.

The veterans, who include Mr Ahmed Kathrada, Ms Cheryl Carolus, Mr Murphy Morobe, Mr Wally Serote and Mr Andrew Mlangeni recently called for President Zuma to resign and the ANC to hold an early conference to elect new leadership.

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa confirmed the meeting, adding the National Working Committee (NWC) had already met to determine its approach to the talks with the veterans.

“The president will definitely attend the meeting, along the rest of the top six leaders as they all sit on the NWC,” said Mr Kodwa.

One of the veterans, Mr Fazel Randera said they would present their document titled; For the Sake of our Future. The veterans drafted the document following a meeting last week where they discussed various party issues.

GIVE GOOD HEARING

“We all have high expectations and I think we can say we did not, as the veterans, come out feeling that this was going to be an easy journey. We hope that the NWC will give us a good hearing, that we will be able to speak to each other as comrades of old and new, and that we will come out with a position that is best for the organisation,” he said.

The veterans have been outspoken about their reservations about President Zuma’s leadership style and how his blunders in his second term have affected the ANC’s standing and support.

President Zuma and the veterans are expected to discuss the party’s performance in the August local government elections and the recently-released State of Capture report.

The much-publicised report was compiled by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and implicated President Zuma and several Cabinet ministers in improper conduct with the controversial Gupta family.