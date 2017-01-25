Besigye was arrested in May 2016 on the eve of President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony and flown to Moroto – hundreds of kilometres from Kampala – where he was charged with treason.

The magistrate set February 27 as the date Besigye should appear in court.

By DAILY MONITOR

More by this Author

KAMPALA, Wednesday

Former Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Kizza Besigye has vowed not to return to the court in Nakawa, Kampala where he is facing treason charges.

Ugandan police said they were still investigating the case.

“I respectfully inform this court that I will not come back. When police are done with the investigations, they can inform me. I will only come back as a prisoner if authorities choose to arrest me,” Besigye said.

The magistrate set February 27 as the date Besigye should appear in court.