DRC's newly named premier urges people to stay calm

Badibanga promised to improve the situation of young people, who make up a significant portion of the anti-government protests. He also pledged to work to "address the challenges during this period, which will lead to up to elections".

Tension had been mounting for months as the December deadline approached for the end of Kabila's second and constitutionally final term in office.

With fears of fresh violence high in the vast and unstable nation, shots rang out in the capital Kinshasa and there was sustained gunfire in the country's second city of Lubumbashi.

By AFP

KINSHASA, Tuesday

The Democratic Republic of Congo's newly named premier Samy Badibanga on Tuesday urged people to stay calm and security forces to show discipline and restraint as violence erupted after his controversial appointment.

"I want to issue an appeal for calm," he said at a media conference where he also called for restraint by security forces as violence broke out due to President Joseph Kabila's decision to name a new government instead of stepping down as his mandate ended.

Kabila appointed Badibanga prime minister on November 17 after cutting a deal with fringe parties in a "national dialogue" condemned by the main opposition coalition as a sham.