However, the court upheld the other three debated articles, including one that encourages a minimum two-year jail term and a fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds (about 2,800 US dollars) to whoever violates the law.

On Saturday, the Supreme Constitutional Court, Egypt’s top court, ruled Article 10 of the 2013 anti-protest law, which gives the interior ministry the authority to deny protest requests, as “unconstitutional”.

By XINHUA

Egypt’s controversial anti-protest law remains constitutional despite a court’s disapproval of one of its articles and the resulting limitation of the police authorities, said Egyptian legal experts.

“When an article is not the bone structure of a law, its unconstitutionality does not ruin the whole law,” said Mr Tarek al-Awadi, head of State of Law Support Center and one of the lawyers who filed the lawsuit challenging the law.