Gambia's top court adjourns election case until January

His complaint to the court is about alleged irregularities in the ballot count by the IEC and charges that in one region his supporters were intimidated.

Jammeh initially accepted the result but then reversed position a week later, stoking international concerns about the future of the tiny west African country.

Mr Barrow’s inauguration is due to take place on January 19.

Jammeh, in power for 22 years, was defeated by opposition candidate Adama Barrow in the December 1 poll.

The Supreme Court, presided by Nigerian-born Chief Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle, ordered the adjournment because the chief defendant – the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) – had not been summonsed to attend.

By AFP

More by this Author

Gambia’s top court today said it was adjourning until January 10 a case filed by strongman Yahya Jammeh, who is seeking to annul the results of the country’s presidential elections.

The Supreme Court, presided by Nigerian-born Chief Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle, ordered the adjournment because the chief defendant – the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) – had not been summoned to attend.

Jammeh, in power for 22 years, was defeated by opposition candidate Adama Barrow in the December 1 poll.

Mr Barrow’s inauguration is due to take place on January 19.

Jammeh initially accepted the result but then reversed position a week later, stoking international concerns about the future of the tiny west African country.

His complaint to the court is about alleged irregularities in the ballot count by the IEC and charges that in one region his supporters were intimidated.

Jammeh’s lawyer, Mr Edward Gomez, informed the court that the IEC had not been served with a summons by Jammeh, the plaintiff.

As a result, Mr Gomez argued, it was in the interest of justice to give time for the IEC to receive the papers requiring it to attend.

“In view of the case that the Independent Electoral Commission is not served, I hereby order that the case is adjourned till 10 January,” Judge Fagbenle announced.

‘A PROCESS’

Mr Gomez told reporters afterwards: “Going to court is a right and is a process, and nobody should deny a party that right.

“That is all we are saying and at the end of the day it is the ruling of the court that matters. And I believe we will all abide by it and respect it.”

Experts say Jammeh has bought time for his bid to stay in office by taking his appeal to a court that has lain dormant since May 2015 and whose judges had been fired under Jammeh’s orders save Fagbenle. Court sources said six foreign judges, excluding Fagbenle, have now been appointed by Jammeh to serve on the Supreme Court.

Out of the total seven judges, five would hear the petition. If a review of the decision is sought by one of the parties, the case would then be considered by the full seven-member panel, the sources said.

“My rights cannot be violated and intimidated to a point where I succumb to blackmail,” Jammeh said in a lengthy televised address late Tuesday, referring to diplomatic efforts by the west African ECOWAS bloc. “Unless the court decides the case, there will be no inauguration (of Barrow) on the 19 January,” Jammeh added, referring to his petition to the Supreme Court to overturn the election result.

‘THE WINNER’

“What we are asking for is not for the IEC (Independent Election Commission) to declare me the winner, I cannot do that,” he said.

“I will not cheat but I will not be cheated. Justice must be done and the only way justice can be done is to reorganise the election so that every Gambian votes. That’s the only way we can resolve the matter peacefully and fairly.”

Experts say Jammeh has bought time by taking his appeal to the Supreme Court, which has lain dormant since May 2015.

All its judges have been fired under Jammeh’s orders save its chief justice, Nigeria-born Emmanuel Fagbenle.

The outgoing president would have to appoint the judges who would sit on the panel and hear his complaint.

Complicating matters, the target of Jammeh’s complaint, the Independent Electoral Commission that he says made errors requiring a fresh election, is represented by Jammeh’s own attorney general.

Even Gambia’s own bar association has denounced the system as “fundamentally tainted”.

In a fiery monologue, the 51-year-old Jammeh, who took power in a bloodless coup in 1994, denounced ECOWAS and foreign powers who support it for interference in Gambian affairs.