Gambians said they were looking forward to their freedom after two decades of Jammeh’s iron-fisted rule, and would be welcoming Barrow at the airport.

Barrow took the oath of office at his country’s mission in Dakar a week ago and a multinational African force then entered The Gambia to ensure his safe return home and Jammeh’s departure.

Adama Barrow’s return will cap days of anxious waiting in the tiny former British colony that was thrown into chaos when long-time president Yahya Jammeh refused to step down after losing a December 1 vote.

DAKAR, Thursday

Gambians were preparing to welcome their new president after a protracted crisis over an election dispute that made him flee to neighbouring Senegal.

“I’m 100 per cent a Barrow supporter,” said Kanamo Sansou, sitting with his friends at Serrekunda market close to capital Banjul.

“He will be different in all aspects. We have been living under dictatorship for 22 years,” added pensioner Ibrahima Gaye.

“You can go home at night and sleep without worrying you will be arrested before daybreak.”

A senior government official said told AFP Barrow would be returning at 1600 GMT, adding: “It is important for him to come to avoid the void.”

The official said the priority would be putting into place the pillars of reform and human rights.

Diplomats urged Barrow to return quickly to curb the impact of the political crisis on the tourist-reliant economy, already in a fragile state.

The UN envoy for West Africa, Mohamed ibn Chambas, who briefed the Security Council on The Gambia, stressed that the United Nations was working to bolster stability.

Barrow will be staying at his residence while State House, Jammeh’s former seat of power, is assessed for potential risks.