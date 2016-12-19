Tensions rise in DRC as Kabila’s second term nears end

In a last-ditch bid to achieve a peaceful transfer of power, talks took place between the ruling party and fringe opposition groups allied against a mainstream opposition coalition led by 84-year-old Etienne Tshisekedi.

However, no elections are planned and some opposition figures want him to hand over to a transitional leadership until a vote can be organised.

President Kabila, 45, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term but has indicated he wants to stay in power until a successor is chosen.

KINSHASA, Monday

Workers and schoolchildren stayed at home and patrolling soldiers outnumbered civilians in some parts of Kinshasa today as tensions rose with one day left of Congolese President Joseph Kabila’s mandate.

Kabila’s second term ends on December 20 but he has shown no sign of stepping down and mediation talks have failed, sparking fears of fresh political violence in the mineral-rich but unstable Democratic Republic of Congo.

The capital Kinshasa, normally a teeming megacity home to 10 million people, was a shadow of its normal self early today, according to AFP journalists there, with quiet main city arteries almost empty of traffic.

Public transport was running a minimal service and in the north and east of the city, soldiers and police outnumbered passers-by.

Shops were shuttered in the city’s main square with an armoured police vehicle stationed on one corner.

BROKE UP

But despite more than a week of mediation they broke up on Saturday, with no progress made on the main issues that divide the two sides.

Negotiations are due to resume on Wednesday when Catholic bishops acting as mediators return from a long-planned trip to Rome – a day after Kabila’s term ends.

The president has been in power since his father Laurent Kabila was assassinated in 2001. He was elected in 2006, and again in 2011, in a poll the opposition decried as rigged.

Mr Tshisekedi’s opposition grouping had threatened to bring people into the streets from today if the talks failed.

Leaflets urging people to retake Kinshasa “street by street, district by district until we retake the whole of the DRC”, have begun to circulate in the capital.

But so far the opposition has refrained from urging a general mobilisation, while the international community has pleaded for calm on all sides.

Tensions were also running high elsewhere in the country, with security heightened notably in the towns of Lubumbashi, Goma and Kisangani.

Mr Kabila is a secretive president at the centre of a political crisis in his vast, conflict-ravaged nation.

“With his timid voice and youth, he gave the impression at the start of being bland,” wrote Belgian historian David Van Reybrouck in a landmark book on the country.

A BODYGUARD

It all started so abruptly: DR Congo was riven by “Africa’s Great War”, in which up to five million people would die, when Kabila’s father – longtime rebel commander and president Laurent Kabila – was killed by a bodyguard.

His son, then a general, was summoned to take up the reins of the nation, and on January 26, 2001, aged just 29, was sworn in as Africa’s youngest leader.

The young man spoke English and Swahili, but had trouble in French – the country’s official language – and a poor knowledge of Lingala, spoken in the Kinshasa.

His linguistic shortcomings, his birth in the east of the country and childhood in Tanzania left him appearing to many in Kinshasa a “man of the east” or even simply “a foreigner”.

That image was not helped by his small stature as well as a fine and always impeccably trimmed moustache.

Meanwhile, Kabila and his family in the Democratic Republic of Congo have created a personal economic empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the Bloomberg News agency reported Thursday.

END CONFLICTS

But taking charge of a country half the size of western Europe, plagued by the worst war in modern African history and weakened by decades of ineffective governance, Kabila embraced international moves to end the conflicts that had brought at least six foreign armies onto Congolese soil since 1998.

Alongside deals for the withdrawal of foreign troops, an agreement was signed in December 2002 among rival Congolese parties that launched a transition process towards democracy in the former Belgian colony, once known as Zaire.

But while a large UN mission helped prepare for free elections, the outgoing British ambassador, James Atkinson, alleged in a leaked 2004 diplomatic cable that “Kabila is surrounded by hardliners using him as a front...(and) serves the interests of those who (probably) killed his father.” A series of peace accords kept Kabila in power until he was voted into office in the 2006 general election.