Ministry of health bosses summoned over Sh5b expenditure...

EACC summons Mailu, Muraguri over Sh5b ministry expenditure
Tuesday November 1 2016
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri and other senior officials over Sh5 billion in expenditures at the ministry.
According to the anti-graft agency, Dr Mailu is set to appear before its investigators on Thursday at 9am.
"The PS ministry of Health Dr Nicholas Muraguri to appear before the Eacc investigators tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9am," said
EACC chief executive Halakhe Waqo in a statement.
Mr Waqo further said internal auditor Benard Muchere and head of the accounting unit Joyce Mutugi were recording statements at the agency's offices in Nairobi.
"More witnesses including the suppliers are lined up for interviews," he added.
Others summoned include head of the finance unit Peter Odundo, who is expected to record his statement on Wednesday, head of procurement Peter Mwangi, Kemsa CEO John Munyu, former head of procurement Ephantus Thigah and former head of accounts Peter Macharia.