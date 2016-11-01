Ministry of health bosses summoned over Sh5b expenditure...

By OBED SIMIYU

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri and other senior officials over Sh5 billion in expenditures at the ministry.

According to the anti-graft agency, Dr Mailu is set to appear before its investigators on Thursday at 9am.

"The PS ministry of Health Dr Nicholas Muraguri to appear before the Eacc investigators tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9am," said

EACC chief executive Halakhe Waqo in a statement.

Mr Waqo further said internal auditor Benard Muchere and head of the accounting unit Joyce Mutugi were recording statements at the agency's offices in Nairobi.

"More witnesses including the suppliers are lined up for interviews," he added.