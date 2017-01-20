By AGENCIES

More by this Author

Police officers have arrested more than 90 people during protests in Washington, DC ahead of the inaugural parade of President Donald Trump on Friday.

According to CNN, police officers were injured after the demonstrators pelted them with rocks. They also smashed car windows.

A police statement said: "Acting in a concerted effort engaged in acts of vandalism and several instances of destruction of property.

"More specifically, the group damaged vehicles, destroyed the property of multiple businesses, and ignited smaller isolated fires while armed with crowbars, hammers, and asps."

The demonstrations escalated after the swearing in of Mr Trump as the 45th US president in Capitol Hill.