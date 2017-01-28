By SAMMY LUTTA

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged armoured vehicles to facilitate the war on cattle rustling on the border of Turkana and West Pokot counties.

Six people have been killed along the border at Kainuk and Lomelo by armed bandits in the last one month.

Among those killed was the Lomelo Location Chief Henry on January 11.

Speaking at Lokitaung and Lokichoggio townships Saturday, Mr Ruto said that the most affected sub-counties of Turkana East and Turkana South, which border Baringo and West Pokot counties respectively, will each receive an armoured personnel carrier.

“We have also completed the recruitment of police reservists who will work closely with a number of police units along the border to ensure no life or property is lost to bandits,” he said.

To enhance proper coordination of security personnel in neighbouring pastoralist counties, Mr Ruto also pledged to ensure both West Pokot and Baringo counties receive armoured personnel carriers.

Mr Ruto said cattle rustling is a retrogressive tradition that is slowing down development activities in the pastoral communities and also disrupting learning in the affected areas.

Pastors on the border of Turkana and West Pokot counties had on Thursday led hundreds of Kainuk town residents to protest over the upsurge in banditry incidents.

Kainuk Pastors Fellowship Group attributed the killings to illegal firearms in the hands of civilians.

The group’s vice-chairman Moses Ekiru said that security has deteriorated in the area in the recent past and pleaded for government intervention.

“We are conducting our services under fear of being attacked. A quarter of our faithful have been risking their lives to attend worship,” he said.