Reports by Auditor-General put governors in the spotlight

Analysts now say the audit queries, and responses the governors will give to the Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee, will be the make-or-break in their re-election.

Less than 10 months to the next General Election, the county bosses are sitting on the edge of their seats after the auditor released another dossier of instances of corruption, triggering celebrations by those aspiring to unseat them.

PATRICK LANG'AT

SILAS APOLLO

Revelations of alleged corruption in counties by the Auditor-General has put governors in the spotlight and energised their rivals ahead of next year’s election.

The fact that some senators, most sitting in the committee, want to unseat them in the polls, has only made things worse for the 47 county bosses.

A furious Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr told the Nation that the reports were so explosive such that 85 per cent of the governors might not be re-elected in 2017.

“At least 30 per cent of them will face jail terms and the rest will have their assets attached under Article 225,” Mr Kilonzo Jr said.

“2017 will be a mother of all battles. Counties have for two consecutive budgets, reported misuse, abuse and outright pilferage. We cannot afford to soil devolution so soon after the Constitution was passed,” he added.

FLATLY REFUSED

So explosive and sometimes personal the audit queries are that some governors have either flatly refused to appear before the Senate or the sittings become either a noisy war of words or violent encounters.

And following the release of the 2014/15 report by Auditor-General Edward Ouko last week, the charged committee meetings can only get hotter for the county bosses ahead of the competitive polls next year.

Since 2013, counties have received more than Sh1 trillion with both Cord and Jubilee now keen to use the success of devolution in their regions as a launch pad to the 2017 elections.

In the latest report, the second since devolution, Mr Ouko reveals what he termed as rampant pilferage and misuse of public funds running into billions of shillings and paid off irregularly to workers, contractors and service providers.

Some counties, especially those in the western region, have been flagged for paying billion of shillings way past the recommended payroll figures as well as initiating questionable projects and services.

Central and Coast region counties are on the spot for opening suspicious bank accounts, irregular paid leave allowances, duplicated revenue receipts as well as payments of billions of shillings to projects that were not complete or viable.

FOR DEVELOPMENT

In Mombasa, the auditor flagged the county government for failing to spend Sh1 billion allocated for development in the 2014/15 financial year. Departments of health and education had the highest balances of development funds, Sh318 million and S138.7 million respectively, according to the audit report.

In Kilifi, the Assembly has unearthed possible loss of Sh1.18 billion reportedly stolen through the Integrated Financial management System.

In Kisumu, the auditor questioned Sh405 million the county claimed was paid to staff but which was above the total sum of payroll figures, Sh23 million that was revenue collected and not banked as well as a further Sh58 million that the unit did not disburse to the Level Five Hospital.

In Homa Bay, there was an extra Sh342.8 million extra money paid out compared to goods and services bought, Sh6.8 million extra money paid out to employees, but which was above payroll figures, and Sh4.9 million paid for construction of VIP toilets that were still pending 10 months after the contract expired.

While in Kakamega, the auditor flagged Sh133 million travel and transport expenditure not itemized, Sh577 million spent “outside the payroll” for “undetermined workers” and Sh1.74 million paid to a law firm, way above the Sh150,000 legal maximum.

DUPLICATED RECEIPTS

Kiambu County duplicated Sh359 million worth of receipts, leading to massive losses. The county also recorded a Sh328 million variance in the total payroll figures.

Kirinyaga spent Sh220 million to pay staff outside the system. While Murang’a duplicated 711 receipts worth Sh6.587 million.

Nandi had pending bills totalling Sh145 million yet there was no evidence of services or projects done.

Kericho County Treasury was put on the spot for failing to account for Sh32.9 million, as well as Sh7 million collected as local revenue.

But in their defence, the governors have faulted the timing of the reports and the wave of criticism it has elicited, a situation they said, was polarizing the regions ahead of the elections.

There is also a general feeling among the county bosses that while the auditor is mandated to question the use of funds in the devolved units, no effort has been made to laud the achievements made in the counties.

“It is completely unfair to ask governors to take blame for failures in devolution, but not to take credit for its successes,” Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya said.

Last week, the council blamed the theft in the counties on the Integrated Financial Management System, the government programme where all its transactions are done.

Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya said most of the questions raised in the reports were issues the counties had already addressed.

Both Governor Munya and Oparanya are facing stiff opposition from emboldened and powerful senators in their regions, Kiraitu Murungi and Boni Khalwale respectively.

THEIR SENATORS

Other county bosses in cut-throat competition from their senators are Nairobi’s Evans Kidero, Hassan Joho of Mombasa, Jack Ranguma of Kisumu, Simon Kachapin of West Pokot, and Alfred Mutua of Machakos.

MPs who want to unseat governors and are using the audit queries to push their case include Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau, Kilifi North MP Gideon Mung’aro, Paul Otuoma of Funyula, Vihiga’s Yusuf Chanzu, Manson Nyamweya of South Mugirango and Ainamoi’s Benjamin Lang’at.

Fuelled by what they term as a desire to correct wrongs committed in counties by the governors, the lawmakers have been wedging an onslaught on the county bosses through audit questions and putting them to task over perceived irregularities.

“In the first audit report, we forgave them for the setting up teething problems. But now, you see organised theft and looting of billions,” said Devolution Committee chairman Wilfred Lesan.

Prof Nyong’o, who chairs the Senate accounts committee, said that the counties were a mess. He wants to unseat Governor Ranguma.

“I am coming to the county because the county is in a mess. It needs focused leadership with ideas,” said the Kisumu senator.

Prof Nyong’o added: “You don’t need people going into these counties for rent seeking. That is what is ruining these counties.”