By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The judge directed Equity, NIC, Giro Commercial and Barclays banks to retain money deposited in the accounts of eight companies and an individual paid by Fastlane Freight Forwarders. Fastlane was paid more than Sh200 million by the youth agency.

But Equity Bank was told to allow Springboard Capital to continue running its account but it should not tamper with Sh1.4 million it received from Fastlane on December last year.

Lawyer Titus Koceyo had asked the judge to allow Springboard to continue its account in Equity Bank as it held monies of other clients.

“The freezing of the account of Springboard in Equity Bank on January 16, 2017 is limited to the sum of money (Sh1.4 million) and not extended to the entire account,” ruled Justice Lydia Achode.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, which has been investigating movement of money from the youth agency, got orders to freeze the accounts of the eight companies which received part of the Sh209 million paid to Fastlane.

Justice Achode on January 16 ordered the freezing of the accounts of Fastlane, Springboard, Mash Logistics, Silverberg Enterprises, Credible Health Centre, Singapore Motors, Elvis Exclusive Textile, Astrol Petroleum and Mr Reuben Muna in the four banks.

Fastlane had shipped machinery for the youth agency from overseas in 2014. Although Fastlane claimed more than Sh220 million on December 16, 2014 it was paid two years later on December 20, 2016.