The Alcoholic Beverages Association has stepped up its bid to stop Kenya Films and Classification Board’s chief Ezekiel Mutua from suing liquor producing firms over adverts.

While seeking to stop the prosecution of East Africa Breweries Ltd and African Spirits Ltd’s chief executives, the association accused the board of overstepping its mandate.

Through its lawyer Peter Wanyama, the association said the board wrote to the CEOs on January 3 accusing them of promoting unclassified TV adverts during watershed period.

The association said the board threatened to sue the company bosses for failing to comply with the law.

The letter asked the CEOs to stop the adverts.

“It is the apprehension of the impeding prosecution and being subjected to unspecified action that has led the association to approach the court for remedy,” Mr Wanyama said.

According to the association, Mr Mutua has on several occasions stated on his social media accounts that he was out to enforce his moral convictions.