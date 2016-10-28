Anti-graft detectives at Afya House to probe Sh5b scam

By OBED SIMIYU

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Eacc) have pitched tent at Afya House to probe Sh5 billion scam revealed in a leaked audit.

The sleuths swung into action just a day after top ministry officials were put under pressure over the graft scandal.

Senators on Thursday told Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and his Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri to take responsibility of the mess.

The duo was told to appear before the Senate health committee, chaired by Wilfred Machage, to explain how the money was irregularly paid to questionable companies and individuals.