Anti-graft detectives at Afya House to probe Sh5b scam

Friday October 28 2016

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Eacc) on October 28, 2016 pitched tent at ministry of health headquarters at Afya House to probe Sh5b scandal exposed in leaked audit. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Eacc) on October 28, 2016 pitched tent at ministry of health headquarters at Afya House to probe Sh5b scandal exposed in leaked audit. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
By OBED SIMIYU
More by this Author

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Eacc) have pitched tent at Afya House to probe Sh5 billion scam revealed in a leaked audit.

The sleuths swung into action just a day after top ministry officials were put under pressure over the graft scandal.

Senators on Thursday told Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and his Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri to take responsibility of the mess.

The duo was told to appear before the Senate health committee, chaired by Wilfred Machage, to explain how the money was irregularly paid to questionable companies and individuals.

A leaked audit has showed that the Integrated Financial management Information System (Ifmis) was manipulated to allow payment of the billions of shillings.

Related Stories

1 day ago

Outrage at Muraguri threats over Sh5bn theft story

Kenyans express outrage at Sh5 billion theft at Health ministry and PS's threats to journalist who uncovered the story.

  • 1 day ago Revealed: Taxpayers lose Sh5bn in NYS-style Afya House theft
  • 1 day ago Sh5bn scandal in Uhuru’s flagship maternity project - VIDEO
  • 1 day ago Mailu confirms audit on Sh5bn ministry theft
  • 12  hours ago Business as usual at Afya House as MPs demand action on scam
  • 12  hours ago Ministry of Health officials asked to take responsibility
  • 12  hours ago Allocation of huge budget to ministry caused 'theft', Munya says