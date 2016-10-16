By B M J MURIITHI

More by this Author

The Kenyan embassy in America is undertaking a mapping exercise for all Kenyan medical professionals who are currently residing in the United States.

Ambassador Robinson Njeru Githae has called on Kenyans from all the 50 states who are health practitioners to register with the embassy.

In a statement sent out by the embassy on Friday, Mr Githae said that the move is aimed at encouraging more Kenyan professionals who live outside the country “to join their compatriots and participate in nation building.”

The envoy said that the exercise, being carried out under the Initiative for Diaspora Engagement and Assimilation (Idea), is aimed at documenting skills and networks of the healthcare and science professionals in diaspora and subsequently forming an association of professionals that can contribute to achieving the healthcare objectives of Kenya.

“This is in line with the requirements spelt out in the National Diaspora Policy,” said Mr Githae.

“The first step in actualising this initiative is to undertake a mapping exercise on the first location and profile all the Kenyans in the diaspora [who are] in the medical profession,” he added.

The initiative is sanctioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Directorate of Diaspora and Consular Affairs.

A source at the ministry’s headquarters in Nairobi told the Nation by phone that the exercise will eventually include Kenyans in other countries who will all get together to form an entity called ‘The Association of Diaspora Experts in the Medical Profession’.