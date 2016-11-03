A Kenyan family living in the US is mourning after their child fell off a third-floor balcony and died.

The boy, identified as Prince Malcom Nyangenya, died at the Post Oak East Apartments in Euless, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon after he was left unattended for a few seconds, Fox4News reported.

Relatives said the three-year-old boy had been playing with two others under the close watch of their grandmother before tragedy struck.

Grace Achira told reporters that the child’s father, Job Nyangenya, had left his mother to babysit the children as he took a nap after work.

But when the elderly woman took her eyes off the toddler for a few seconds, he fell off the railings to the ground below and died.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the child may have climbed over furniture before going over the railing and ruled that it was possibly a tragic accident. Investigations are under way, according to police.

A family friend, Roselyne Nyakona, told Nation.co.ke by phone from the US that paramedics and relatives responded on time but were unable to save the boy.

“We mourn the child and console with the couple. The family was in Kenya recently for the burial of their sister,” Ms Nyakona said.

The sudden loss of the child captured the headlines on various media outlets in the US.

Mr Nyangenya is an outspoken young man on social media and is said to be harbouring political interests back home in Kisii.

Photos on his Facebook page show that he has rubbed shoulders with Cord leader Raila Odinga and Kisii Governor James Ongwae, among other politicians.

His friends took to social media to console him, with many saying his son's death is a big loss to him.

Judith Roberts wrote on Mr Nyangenya’s Facebook wall: “Such a sad tragedy. Prayers for the family.”