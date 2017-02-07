By DENNIS ODUNGA

The doctors' union has hinted at a willingness to call off its two-month job boycott should the government soften its stand on contentious issues.

Officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union on Tuesday said they were ready to compromise should their employer do the same.

Secretary-General Ouma Oluga told the Senate's Committee on Health that training, employment and poor working conditions are some of the areas that must be addressed by the government.

He blamed the Health ministry and governors for frustrating the doctors' push for improved healthcare in Kenya.

2013 CBA

Contrary to claims that they are keen on better salaries, Dr Oluga said the 2013 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that they have been fighting for addresses a range of other issues.

He accused counties of granting doctors study leaves along ethnic and tribal lines.

Doctors went on strike on December 5 to push for the implementation of the CBA, which the government has refused to recognise.

Senate Health Committee chairman Wilfred Machage had reiterated that the CBA is illegal because it was signed by a permanent secretary who had been demoted two days earlier.

Former PS Mark Bor signed the document on behalf of the government.