Kuppet in limbo as top brass elected to Parliament

By VICTOR RABALLA

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers will look for new leaders following the election of three of its top decision makers to the National Assembly.

Kuppet chairman Omboko Milemba and assistant national treasurer Ronald Tonui won the Emuhaya and Bomet Central seats respectively while gender secretary Catherine Wambilianga is the Bungoma Woman Representative-elect.

While the union’s constitution has no clear guidelines on what happens when one becomes a lawmaker, the absence of the three at the Kuppet National Executive Board meeting could paralyse important operations.

According to Kuppet secretary-general Akello Misori, the NEB meeting requires at least seven out of 10 members of the board to make a quorum.

CRITICAL TRANSACTIONS

In cases where members are expected to take significant time undertaking parliamentary business in committees and participate in sessions of the full House, critical transactions of the union would be affected.

“We did not envisage such a situation when drafting our constitution,” he told the Nation on Sunday.

He, however, said the organisation would devise clear guidelines on what is to be done.

It is upon the MPs-elect to decide on whether to resign from the union for the election of other officials.