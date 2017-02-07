By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Learning in public primary and day secondary schools countrywide is set to go on smoothly after Sh22.4 billion was released.

The Education ministry said it had sent the money to public primary and secondary schools for free basic education for the new term.

A total of Sh16.1 billion is for public day secondary schools which have 2,496,735 students in 8,361 schools. Some Sh6.3 billion is for 8,879,685 pupils in 21,953 public primary schools, read a statement.

Each secondary school student gets Sh6,435, which is the 50 per cent they are entitled to. Last week, teachers urged the ministry to release the funds in a week, failure to which learning would grind to a halt.

Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association national chairman Shem Ndolo had said schools were barely surviving due to the delay.

The ministry is yet to release about 15 per cent of the money, carried forward from last year. The government supports free primary education and subsidises learning in secondary schools.

SH200 DEDUCTED

Secondary schools were allocated Sh32 billion while primary schools got Sh14 billion this financial year.

The ministry has also sent Sh499.4 million to the Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology in Africa for strengthening those subjects.

The money is from free secondary education funds where Sh200 was deducted from each student.

The funding plan for primary and day secondary schools’ education is intended to increase universal basic education.

This has increased enrolment of children in primary schools since it was introduced in 2003 and in 2008 for secondary students.

The money should have been sent in January and the delay had made it difficult for schools to buy supplies and finance drama festivals and sports.