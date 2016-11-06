By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination officially kicks off Monday with 577,253 candidates sitting the examination in 9,158 centres across the country.

There is an increase of 54,383 candidates from the 2015 figure of 522,870 candidates who sat the examination.

There are 274,423 girls and 302,830 boys compared to 243,581 girls and 279,289 boys who sat the examination in 2015.

The candidates did their rehearsals on Friday in readiness for the examination after concluding their practical exams which started on October 24 and ended on October 28.

The subjects that were assessed included Music, French, German and Kenya Sign Language (KSL) and Home Science.

Just like the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination which ended on Thursday, the Form Four examination will be conducted under tough guidelines.

The examination ends on November 30, 2016.

On Monday, the candidates will tackle mathematics in the morning followed by chemistry at 11 am.

The final paper on November 30 will be physics practicals.

The candidates will be keen to score good grades as they eye limited slots in public universities and colleges.

In the 2015 KCSE examination, 31.52 per cent of the candidates attained the minimum university entry qualification of C Plus and above, translating to 165,766.

MATIANG'I WARNING

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i cautioned the candidates against engaging in any form of malpractice.

“Everything is in place to ensure that the examination is conducted in a conducive environment,” said Dr Matiang’i, who is expected to lead senior government officers across the country in supervision of the examination.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto have also wished the candidates success and cautioned them against engaging in any form of cheating.

“All public servants involved in this important exercise must know that I expect nothing but a clean examination,” said President Kenyatta.

In 2015, 5,101 candidates, (0.98 per cent) had their results cancelled after they were found to have been involved in various examination malpractices.

This prompted tough guidelines to be introduced by the government to curb cheating which was eroding the credibility of national examinations in the country.