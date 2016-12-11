By OUMA WANZALA

Experts and teachers want the Education ministry not to rush in its review of the curriculum.

The ministry seeks to replace the 8-4-4 system, which has been in existence for the last two decades, with a new one.

Divisions have, however, emerged on which system will be the best for the country, with the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) warning that the structuring of the lower primary and upper primary levels may result in some confusion.

The new system — organised into three levels: early years education, middle school and senior school — will be unveiled at a national curriculum conference in Nairobi on January 6.

The Nation has learnt that one of the options the meeting is likely to be presented with is from a 2012 report of a task force chaired by Prof Douglas Odhiambo, which proposed the scrapping of the 8-4-4 system.

ACQUIRE COMPETENCIES

It, instead, recommended a 2-6-3-3-3 system, which it says would ensure learners acquire competencies and skills to meet the human resource aspirations of Vision 2030.

The 8-4-4 system has been widely criticised for being expansive, heavily loaded in terms of content and too examination-oriented, which put undue pressure on learners.

Under the new system, early years education will comprise two years of pre-primary and three years of lower primary school education, while middle school education will comprise three years of upper primary and three years of junior secondary education.

Dr John Mugo, an education expert, said the new curriculum is important and the ministry should not hurry to roll it out for political expediency. “There is need for a communication strategy so that stakeholders understand it at all levels,” said the expert, who works with Uwezo Kenya, a think tank on education. He warned that failure to involve all stakeholders would be dangerous.

Knut secretary-general Wilson Sossion said proper education of the public on each stage should be carried out. “Curriculum reform must be given sufficient time,” he said.