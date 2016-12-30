By NYABOGA KIAGE

By MAGATI OBEBO

Teachers unions have praised Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for restoring credibility of national exams.

They also praised him for early release of the results, saying parents would have adequate time to budget for education.

Kuppet and Knut officials in Kisii said it is the first time credible results were being released.

Speaking when he released the exams, the CS said that he did it in time to avoid possible malpractices.

Kisii County Kuppet Chairman Osoro Okondo noted that for the first time in many years Kenya was going to have credible and qualified professions.

“The efficiency with which the national examinations, both KCPE and KCSE were conducted and the speed at which the marking, processing and release of the results has been done has opened a new chapter in the history of education in our country,” said Mr Okondo.

MINIMISE IRREGULARITIES

Nyanza region Knut chairman Stephen Obiri applauded the CS, saying that he had managed to minimise cases of exam irregularities in the country.

He said the mismanagement of national examinations in previous years had threatened the credibility of the national exams.

“The results also proved that honesty and integrity of national examinations were given chance to thrive. Students should now work hard,” said Mr Obiri.

Knut executive member Geoffrey Mogire lauded Dr Matiang’i for a wide range of reforms in the ministry.

“We believe in him and that is why there has been little conflict between the ministry and the union,” he said.

Knut’s organising secretary in Kisii, Mr Albert Ondimu asked Dr Matiang’i to maintain what he has started.