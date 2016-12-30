By OUMA WANZALA

The top 20 candidates in this year’s KCSE exams came from nine national schools across the country.

Alliance girls had seven candidates, and was followed by Kenya high which had six.

Nairobi school, Lugulu Girls, Moi High School-Kabarak, Alliance High School, Mang’u high, Kaplong girls and Loreto high-Limuru each had one candidate in the top 20.

An analysis of the results reveal that Bernard Mwangi Maina from Nairobi school was the best candidate with a performance index of 85.9

Joyce Wambui Kabugi from Alliance girls came second with 85.8, Benadatta Aoko Ogolla from Lugulu in Bungoma was third with 85.5.

Sharon Chebet from Alliance girls was fourth with 85 while Veronica Wairimu Muriga from Kenya high in Nairobi got 84.9.

In the examination, only 141 candidates scored straight As compared to last year’s 2,685 which means that chances of them getting courses of their choice in universities are very high.

“I wish to note that there was a significant drop in the number of top grades achieved in the 2016 KCSE,” said Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i when he released the results on Thursday in Mombasa.

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia said some painful decisions will have to be made including issues touching on supervision because Kenyans are asking for accountability from all teachers.

“The commission will analyse the results, and make certain inevitable decisions on the basis of individual school scores. These decisions include career progression and deployment in the teaching service. Those who in the past thrived by adulterating our school system must also be ready to suffer the consequences now and in future,” warned Ms Macharia.

POOR PERFORMANCE

Dr Emmanuel Manyasa, the country director of Uwezo Kenya, an education think tank, told the Nation that stakeholders need to look at the issue of poor performance seriously.

“Many schools are operating without essential and basic facilities such as laboratories and teachers. There are schools where the community interferes with the management and things cannot move,” said Dr Manyasa.

He added that the issue of insecurity was also affecting candidate’s performance.

“We also need to look at the whole issue of teachers not teaching because quality assurance officers are not there to supervise them. This means that children going to schools and coming out uneducated,” said Dr Manyasa.

A total 88,929 candidates had the minimum university entry qualification of a mean C+ and above. This is 15.41 per cent compared to 32.23 per cent in 2015 with 169,492 candidates.

There were 574,125 candidates who sat the exam compared to 522,870 candidates in 2015, an increase of 51,255 candidates.