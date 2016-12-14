By OUMA WANZALA

Form One selection for county and sub-county schools start on Thursday across the country and will end on Monday.

A total of 700,554 students will be picked to join county, sub-county, special and private schools in sessions that will take place in 13 regions.

So far, 24,795 have been selected to join 103 national schools, and 65,331 extra- county schools.

There are 328 extra-county schools, 993 county schools, 6,982 sub-county schools and 980 private schools.

The reporting date for all the Form One students selected for all categories of schools is January 9. The last day of reporting is January 16.

Principals have been directed to ensure the new students are well-received and well-integrated with others.

For the selection, the schools have been divided into 13 regions.

The North Rift region comprises Uasin Gishu, Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Nandi counties. The Mombasa region consists of Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River, Taita-Taveta and Lamu counties.

METROPOLITAN REGION

The South Rift region is made up of Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru and Narok counties; while the Kisumu region comprises Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay counties. Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia and Bungoma counties fall under the Kakamega region.

The Kisii region consists of Kisii, Nyamira and Migori counties. Nairobi, Kiambu and Kajiado counties fall under the Metropolitan region. The Central region consists of Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Murang’a counties.

The Aberdares region comprises Nyandarua, Samburu and Laikipia counties; while the Machakos region consists of Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties.

The selection guidelines provide that in county schools, available places will be shared out between sub-counties in the ratio of 20:80.

Twenty per cent of slots will be reserved for the host sub-county and 80 per cent shared out equitably among all the sub-counties.