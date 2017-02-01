By OUMA WANZALA

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered an immediate end to use of schools going children to entertain guests during various events as well as during the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Dr Matiang’i said schools heads and county directors of education will be held responsible if the practice does not stop.

“Let us allow our children to be in school and learn. We cannot be removing them from school so that that they can come and entertain us. That is very wrong,” said the Cabinet Secretary during the national conference on curriculum reforms on Monday.

He said no child should be used to sensitise Kenyans in the ongoing voter registration campaigns noting that they have no role in the exercise.

“These are children who have no voting cards and we should not waste their valuable time. No one should get out children to stand on the road to sing,” said Dr Matiang’i.

At the same time, Dr Matiang’i said that the curriculum reforms being proposed at the basic education level, will equally lead to similar reforms at the tertiary education level.

“Tertiary level institutions, including universities, colleges and technical education institutions should urgently re-examine their curricula with a view align them with the reforms from the basic education to complete the education cycle in Kenya,” said the CS.