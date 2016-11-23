Face off at a Nairobi school over levies

By OUMA WANZALA

A showdown looms at Hospital Hill Primary school in Nairobi after the board of management called for an urgent meeting to discuss alleged misappropriation of school funds.

However, the school head teacher Jeremiah Mutua who is on the spotlight has termed the meeting needless saying, Thursday will be for admission of new pupils.

The school board chairperson Ken Njiru, in an invitation to parents for the meeting, said it is meant to ensure a “peaceful 2017 academic year”.

“It is important to have an urgent consultation meeting on the challenges we are currently facing which if not addressed will spill over to next year,” he added in his message to parents.

The school has a pupil population of 1,850 pupils.