By GALGALO BOCHA

More by this Author

Amina Galgallo Omar broke down in tears when she received her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education results last year. She wept and begged her parents to allow her repeat in order to attain her desired 400 marks.

She scored 384 marks and the Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i had announced that all candidates who 400 marks and above would be admitted to top national schools in the country.

Dr Matiang'i remarks sound a big blow to Amina who was dreaming of joining the Alliance Girls High School.

Her mother, Ramadhani Jilo Guyo said her daughter was stressed and disappointed for failing to score more than 400 marks.

"She cried for a whole day when the results came out. She was the top candidate with 420 marks in Tana River zonal mock exams and had expected to score at least 400 marks in the final test," said Mrs Ramadhani.

However, the family received good news after Amina was admitted to the Alliance Girls High School making her dream come true.

Amina,13, is the first girl from her Orma community to study at such a prestigious secondary school in the country.

The herding community has a population of less than 100,000 people in the country.

Amina, a fourth born in a family of six girls said she wants to train as commercial pilot and work in the aviation industry locally and abroad in the future.