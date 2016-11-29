Five teachers arrested conducting illegal tuition in church

By OUMA WANZALA

Five teachers in Lang’ata were on Tuesday arrested for conducting holiday tuition as the government stepped up efforts to curb the practice that is outlawed in the Basic Education Act.

The teachers were found coaching over 50 students from various schools across the country at House of Grace Church in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

The arrest follows a tip off to the effect that the teachers had been conducting holiday tuition for three weeks now for students from various schools at the Church premises.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang dispatched a team of Education officers to the church.

“Holiday tuition is banned and we will not relent in our crackdown,” said Dr Kipsang.

The Officials were accompanied by the police from the Nyayo Stadium Police Post, led by Inspector Agnes Makau.

The Principal Quality Assurance and Standards officer, John Okiya addressed the students and released them to go home until January 4, next year, when schools open.

Some of the students attending the illegal tuition are from Kabarak, Sunshine and Loreto Musongari High schools among others.

Last week, the ministry officials, led by Dr Kipsang, raided Happyland Preparatory School, also in Nairobi, and had its head teacher arrested for allowing holiday tuition.

The government has since cancelled the registration certificate of the school.