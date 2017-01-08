By DENNIS ODUNGA

More by this Author

By DENNIS LUBANGA

More by this Author

Students selected to join form one, for all categories of schools, are expected to start reporting on Monday as the government grapples with claims that last year’s examination was not properly marked.

The last day of reporting is January 16 and principals are under instructions to ensure the new students are well-received and well-integrated with the others.

Parents expressed optimism that the principals will adhere to the government-set school fees guidelines, given that they have spent a fortune on books, uniforms and other requirements for the first term.

Some head teachers, they said, are fond of calling for a parents’ meeting a week after the opening to push them to endorse new fees structures.

Mr Thomas Oyunge, whose son was admitted to Kamusinga High School, said without strict adherence to the fees guidelines, bright students would end up in sub-county schools.

“The fees guidelines are reasonable and head teachers should be encouraged to adjust their operations in accordance with what they receive instead of seeking to exploit parents,” Mr Oyunge said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has warned that any head teacher who flouts the guidelines, to deny other children an opportunity to study in their schools of choice, will face disciplinary action.

But as form ones start reporting Knut and Kuppet want last year’s exams remarked.

Knut secretary-general Wilson Sossion has accused Dr Matiang’i of being keen to set a record that he had addressed cases of cheating but failed to adhere to internationally acceptable standards of processing examinations.

STIPULATED GUIDELINES

Meanwhile, National Parents Association chairman Nicholas Maiyo has told parents not to pay any fees beyond the stipulated guidelines.

Addressing the Press yesterday at a hotel in Eldoret, Mr Maiyo said that plans were under way by the association to unveil a website where parents can lodge complaints on matters touching on education.

He added that complaints over fees would be forwarded to the ministry for action.

“We are opening a website soon and we would like to have fees receipts showing the amount of money paid by parents to schools and in case we find out that there is an extra levy not provided in the fees guidelines, we will take action by reporting that particular person to the ministry for action,” explained Mr Maiyo.

In the fees guidelines, students in day secondary schools are expected to pay Sh9, 374 and those in boarding schools Sh53, 553 while the government pays Sh12, 860 for every student in public secondary schools.

Last week, the government through the ministry of Education ordered County education directors to investigate which schools in their jurisdictions have flouted the school fees guidelines.

The National Parents Association was formed last year to replace the disbanded Kenya Parents Association which was headed by Musau Ndunda.

Ndunda’s association was disbanded on January 25 by Education CS Dr Fred Matiang’i for failing to represent the all parents’ interests.

Dr Matiang’i said the association was not the umbrella body anticipated in the Basic Education Act.

CHILD CENTRED PARTNERSHIP

On Sunday, Mr Maiyo indicated that the new association will be releasing quarterly reports of education concerning parents.

“As a stakeholder, we have the pupils, teachers, the ministry and parents. We have a vital role to play and we feel as parents we feel that we should have a child centred partnership between our partners as stakeholders,” he said.

He lauded Dr Matiang’I for the reforms he has brought in the education sector especially examination.

“Last year’s national examination was credible because of what he did. As parents of this country will are grateful to him and we are requesting President Uhuru Kenyatta in case he makes any cabinet reshuffle we are urging him to spare Matiang’I and Kipsang Belio because as parents we still need him in this sector,” said Mr Maiyo.

Concerning the feeding programme, the chairman said, “We have heard a lot of outcry across the country and our views as parents, is that we want it to be privatized, arrangement between the parents and the service provider.”

He reiterated that the body had heard views across the country that children need to be fed in school.