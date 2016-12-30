By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

Maranda High in Siaya County edged out Maseno and Chavakali schools to retain the top position in western in the just released KCSE examination results.

The institution attained a mean score of 9.91 and doubled the number of students it will be sending to university from last year, according to Principal Boaz Owino.

The school will this year send 341 students to the university having recorded two As, 104 A-, 84 B+, 66 B plain, 55 B– and 30 C+ as compared to 151 it sent last year.

Top candidates at Maranda were Masters Isaac Omondi Dulo and Victor Emanuel Ajwang, who scored A plain of 81 points.

Mr Owino said that despite failing to get a higher number of As, he was upbeat after the school send more students to the university.

“We are very happy with the results,” he said on Friday.

DROP FROM LAST YEAR

Maseno School in Kisumu County registered 56 A- representing a drop from last year, according to a teacher at the institution.

The school had registered 140 As, 122 A–, 19 B +, three Bs and one B- last year, a fete the Principal Paul Otula termed “the best results ever produced by the school”.

At Chavakali High, Principal Kahi Indumuli said the school will send a paltry 39 students to the university, a drop from 622 who scored the minimum C+ in 2015. Chavakali registered 318 candidates this year compared to 630 in 2015.

“Going by the results, 39 scored above C+. We had five A-, 15 B+, 14 Bs and five B-,” said Mr Indimuli.

Nyang’ori Boys, also in Vihiga, attained a mean score of 7.58 to top in the county, a drop from 9.8 in 2015.

Coming in second was Mudasa Academy, a private school that scored a mean of 7 points from 9.6 in 2015.

National school, Bunyore Girls, produced the top student, Katua Whitney, who scored A plain of 81 points, the only one on the county.