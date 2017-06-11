Homosexuality starts in primary school: report

By OUMA WANZALA

Children are engaging in homosexuality while in primary schools, a report has revealed.

The report indicates that most cases of lesbianism and gays reported in secondary schools had their background in primary schools.

The report by a special investigation team on last year’s school unrest and which was presented to Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i recently, also identified social grouping as source of the practice.

It says students who are lesbians are absent minded, lack concentration in class and are very secretive.

Other characteristic include girls buying bananas and test tubes for ‘use’ in their dormitories, hostility towards the opposite sex, affection to same gender and possessive friendship. Girls write love notes to fellow girls, girls behaving like men, funny hairstyles and dress code, indecent behaviours such as touching other girls’ privates, pairing and always found together, sharing beds and holding hands.

The report says those who are gay are attracted to other boys, share gifts and even beds, discomfort in female company, feminine character, possession of condoms, possessive friendship, sagging of trousers and they are shy and very friendly.

ACTION TAKEN

“It is important to note that most teachers avoided mentioning the occurrence of the issues. This could be due to secrecy or fear associated with the issues,” states the report.

The report notes that students who engage in lesbianism and homosexually are either suspended, transferred to other schools, referred to boards of managements for disciplinary action or they are guided and counselled.

However, some respondents said the problem was not so serious while others said it is not evident.

“Most of the students were adolescents struggling with challenges of growing up including self-awareness, self-esteem, the need for acceptance and recognition,” says the report.

It adds that in the absence of necessary guidance and counselling, the children are left on their own to learn from their peers or any other persons whom they interact with.

97 SCHOOLS

“Investigations carried out on unrest in schools established that some of the perpetrators of the incidents were from dysfunctional families,” it adds.

The investigations were carried out in two phases which involved field visits and desk review of relevant documents between August and November last year.