Starehe Boys Centre says they will not be admitting day scholars this year.

At State House Girls High School, the number of students who have applied for day schooling has exceeded 90.

Ministry of Education had given a specific number of students to be admitted as day scholars by each of the 19 selected schools.

By FAITH NYAMAI

More by this Author

National secondary schools selected to open day wings are overwhelmed by the high number of applications they are receiving.

The Ministry of Education had given a specific number of students to be admitted as day scholars by each of the 19 selected schools.

But Nation has established that the schools will be forced to lock out a large number of Form One hopefuls for lack of space.

Some parents with students in Form Two to Four who have been under the boarding programme are also asking the schools to allow their children to be day scholars.

Schools are busy admitting the students ahead of official reporting on Monday.

At State House Girls High School, the number of students who have applied for day schooling has exceeded 90.

Related Content Ministry releases list of schools set to have day wings

BEYOND CAPACITY

School Principal Joan Muoti said they are supposed to admit only 90 Form One students as day scholars but they have received over 120 applications.

“We are grateful that the promises made by the Ministry of Education are being actualised and issues of staffing are being handled to ensure smooth running of schools and to ensure students’ needs are met,” said Mrs Muoti.

The other schools that have been selected were also busy with the admissions.

A ‘NO’ BY STAREHE

The others schools are Kenya High School, Moi Forces Academy, Starehe Boys Centre, Nairobi School, Lenana School, Pangani Girls High School and Moi Girls Secondary School-Nairobi.

Others are Ngara Girls Secondary School, Buruburu Girls High School, Embakasi Girls, Arya Parklands, Nembu Girls, Dagoretti High School, Lang’ata Secondary, Upper Hill, St Georges Girls, Hospital Hill and Ofafa Jericho.

A week ago, Lenana School advertised vacancies for day scholars.

However, despite the government’s directive, Starehe Boys Centre says they will not be admitting day scholars this year.

The school’s director Charles Musheti said they are yet to sort some administrative issues.

“We still need more time and we have resolved that we will not admit the day scholars in our school this year,” he said.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the opening of day wings is part of the ministry’s plan to ensure all students who completed Class Eight in 2017 are fully absorbed in secondary schools.

The day wings were opened in Nairobi, but will be rolled out in other counties in coming years.