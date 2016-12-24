There were 274,423 girls and 302,830 boys compared to 243,581 girls and 279,289 last year.

Prof Magoha said 577, 253 candidates sat the examination in 9,158 centres compared to 522,870 candidates the previous year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i maintained that the results will only be released after a proper analysis.

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Form Four examination results will not be released before the end of the year despite speculation that the outcome will be announced abruptly.

The Kenya National Examinations Council chairman George Magoha said the examination was still being marked in some centres while in others marking has been completed, making it impossible for the results to be ready by the end of the year.

“We have to look at all reports from chief examiners so that we give Kenyans a credible examination,” Prof Magoha told the Nation.

“We are not in a hurry. We want to ensure that marking is done properly at all centres,” the chairman said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i maintained that the results will only be released after a proper analysis.

“Marking is going on and when done, we’ll release results immediately,” said Dr Matiang’i.

SURPRISE RELEASE

He was responding to questions on whether the results will be released before year-end. This followed the surprise release of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education results on December 1.

He went on: “None of us here is talking about Christmas. We are working and I will not sign off until the results are ready and we release them.”

Prof Magoha said 577, 253 candidates sat the examination in 9,158 centres compared to 522,870 candidates the previous year, marking an increase of 54,383. There were 274,423 girls and 302,830 boys compared to 243,581 girls and 279,289 last year.