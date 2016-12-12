By ESTHER WAHOME

Some parents and head teachers in Nyeri County have requested the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) to mark the KCPE science paper again, saying results do not tally with previous performances.

Some of the top performers at Moi Nyeri Complex Primary scored A in all subjects except science, which they scored E.

Parents said their children have always been top performers even in science. The school principal Vincent Mwangi said: “As per my assessment, the science results do not reflect the ability of the pupils considering their past excellent performance in all subjects.

Mr Mwangi requested the council to recheck the science paper to clear doubts.

MARK SCIENCE PAPER

At Saint Teresa Primary, parents of top performers also complained about the same situation. According to Mrs Sabina Mwangi, a parent, they asked the Kenya National and Examination Council to mark the science paper again on December 5 but they are yet to get a response.

“We duly presented these appeals to Knec offices in the morning hours of December 5 and we have not seen any response so far and it is alarming,” she said.