Exams council asked to re-mark science paper
Tuesday December 13 2016
Some parents and head teachers in Nyeri County have requested the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) to mark the KCPE science paper again, saying results do not tally with previous performances.
Some of the top performers at Moi Nyeri Complex Primary scored A in all subjects except science, which they scored E.
Parents said their children have always been top performers even in science. The school principal Vincent Mwangi said: “As per my assessment, the science results do not reflect the ability of the pupils considering their past excellent performance in all subjects.
Mr Mwangi requested the council to recheck the science paper to clear doubts.
MARK SCIENCE PAPER
At Saint Teresa Primary, parents of top performers also complained about the same situation. According to Mrs Sabina Mwangi, a parent, they asked the Kenya National and Examination Council to mark the science paper again on December 5 but they are yet to get a response.
“We duly presented these appeals to Knec offices in the morning hours of December 5 and we have not seen any response so far and it is alarming,” she said.
They believe that a remark will leave no doubt to the credibility of post-test handling of examination scripts and that Knec will not have played a role in the destruction of the self-confidence and potential of some of Kenya’s children.