President Uhuru Kenyatta has honoured top Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) officials for their exemplary role in management of national examinations for the second year running.

The officers were honoured for restoring the credibility in national examinations which had been eroded over the years due to cheating.

and Council acting Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo were honoured during the Jamhuri Day celebration on Tuesday.

Knec chairperson Prof George Magoha and Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia were honoured with Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS).

While Knec acting CEO Mercy Karogo and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Officer Julius Jwan, who is also a Knec member, were honoured with Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS).

The officials have overseen reforms and transformation at the council which had been eroded by examination cheating cartels.

Dr Macharia who is charge of all the 312,000 teachers ensured that all of them were available to support the examination processes from setting the examination to marking it.

Ms Karogo remains a key pillar at the council as she is tasked with day to day running of the council.

She replaced Dr Joseph Kivilu who was suspended last this year.

Ms Karogo has extensive experience in education. She started as a secondary school teacher and then became a lecturer at the then Kenya Polytechnic, now known as the Technical University of Kenya.

She was a senior deputy director of curriculum and research at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development before her appointment at Knec.

Dr Jwan was also key in administration of the examinations. Before joining KICD, Dr Jwan was the Director – Programmes and Technical Services at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for three years.

He is also the brain behind the ongoing curriculum review process in the country and leading the exercise on procurement of books for schools which has been taken away from school principals now.

Dr Jwan holds a PhD Degree in Educational Leadership & Management from the UK.