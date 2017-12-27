By SAMWEL OWINO

Three members of Parliament have called for a comprehensive audit of the 2017 KCSE exam, and they want it conducted by international experts.

They also want Education CS Fred Matiang'i to resign within seven days, failing which they would move an impeachment motion against him when Parliament resumes.

EXAM INTEGRITY

Lawmakers Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caleb Amisi (Saboti) and Walter Owino (Awendo) also want Parliament to be recalled to discuss the exam results.

The MPs said they have written to the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi to immediately recall legislators to discuss the integrity of the exams.

They accuse Mr Matiang'i of releasing “raw results”, which have not been standardised, leading to the mass failure of students.

More than 80 per cent of the students did not attain a C+ (plus) and above grade in the 2017 KCSE exam. The C+ grade is cut-off point for joining university.

"We cannot condemn our children to a bleak future just because Matiang'i is in a hurry to release results," Mr Nyamita said at a press conference in Nairobi.

BRIGHT STUDENTS

Mr Amisi said Kenyan students are not failures.

"We have bright students in this country, but Matiang'i is subjecting them to emotional torture, which can even make them to commit suicide," he said.

The MPs also accused the CS of interfering with the independence of the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).