Makueni, Bungoma lead in teachers leaving service

Makueni County recorded the highest number of teachers who exited the service at 226 between July and September this year in primary schools.

Statistics from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) indicate that Bungoma and Kisii counties each had 225 teachers while Samburu had the lowest at 11.

In total 3, 922 teachers left the service in primary schools while 601 exited from secondary schools and other tertiary institutions.

Already TSC has advertised to fill the positions.

In Baringo County, 67 teachers exited, Bomet (61), Busia (54), Elgeyo-Marakwet (47), Embu (72), Garissa (12), Homa Bay (137), Isiolo (9), Kajiado (28), Kakamega (198), Kericho (146), Kiambu (143), Kilifi (74) and Kirinyaga (66).

Kisumu County had 87 teachers who left, Kitui (139),Kwale (59), Laikipia (29), Lamu (20), Machakos (178), Marsabit (14), Mandera (14), Meru (176), Migori (86), Mombasa (16), Murang’a (129), Nairobi (66), Nakuru (155), Nandi (77), Narok (37), Nyamira (149), Nyandarua (77), Nyeri (77), Siaya (81), Taita-Taveta (25),Tana –River (27), Tharaka Nithi (69), Trans Nzoia (108), Turakan (36), Uasin Gishu (67, Vihiga (91), Wajir (18) and West Pokot (16).

According to Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the country is facing a shortage of 87,489 teachers, with primary schools being in need of 39,913 teachers and secondary schools having a deficit of 47,576.

It is only six out 47 counties in the country that have sufficient teachers in primary schools, while all secondary schools have a shortage.

Counties said to have enough teachers are Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Murang’a, Nyeri and Nyamira.

The current 290,000 teachers are serving about 10.2 million learners in 28,000 public secondary and primary schools.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has demanded that the government hires additional 90,000 teachers at Sh18.4 billion to address the current shortage.

In primary schools, Kitui County is the most affected with a shortage of 2,562, followed by Kakamega County which has a shortage of 2,442, Turkana has a shortage of 2,127 teachers, Narok (2388) while Homa Bay has a shortage of 2,182.