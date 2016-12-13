By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said examiners are working around the clock in order to release the results for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations on time.

“None of us here is talking about Christmas…we are working. As the marking of the examination is going on. I will not sign off until the results are ready and we release them,” said Dr Matiang’i on Tuesday during the release Form One Selection results at Kenya Institute of curriculum Development (KICD).

He went on: “Those of you who come from marking centres in Nairobi you have seen me in your centres and I am going to spend more time hanging around and working with everyone to ensure credible results.”

A total of total of 577, 253 candidates sat for the examination in 9,158 centres across the country.

This is as compared to 522,870 candidates who sat for the examination last year translating to an increase of 54,383 candidates.

There were 274,423 girls and 302,830 boys as compared to 243,581 girls and 279,289 boys who sat for the examination last year.

The examination was done under tough new guidelines that were introduced by the government to curb cheating.

A total of 5,000 candidates had their results cancelled last year following the irregularities.

Dr Matiang’i also asked schools to ensure that there are no bullying of Form Ones in their schools.

“School principals should pay attention to this issue as we do not want to raise children in violent environment,” said the CS.