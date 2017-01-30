Matiang’i assures of students’ safety after sodomy reports

By OUMA WANZALA

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured parents of the safety of their children in schools days after it emerged that a student at Maseno School had been sexually molested by senior students.

Dr Matiang’i said the ministry was aware of such vices and was working with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and other government agencies to address the problem.

“We want children to enjoy their lives in schools and will not hesitate to take actions when such behaviours occur,” said the Cabinet Secretary during the national conference on curriculum reforms.

The 16-year- old boy claimed that he was sodomised on January 12 and is currently undergoing treatment.

He added that the government was working on a policy to have chaplains in all schools so that they can guide students spiritually.

The CS said religious education will continue to be offered in schools saying Kenya is a country that respects God.

He asked Atheist society to keep off the education sector saying Kenyans must raise up their children in a responsible manner where they know their God.

“I consulted the Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai on this matter,” said Dr Matiang’i.