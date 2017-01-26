Matiang’i directs CUE to implement credit transfer programme

By OUMA WANZALA

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has directed Commission for University Education (CUE) to start implementing credit transfer programme.

Dr Matiang’i said the guidelines will allow seamless movement of students in both public and private universities.

“A student pursuing his degree will be able to move to another university and complete his or her studies without any hindrance. It will also help in utilization of available expertise effectively,” said the cabinet Secretary on Wednesday during the first chancellor’s conference at Safari Park Hotel.

Credit accumulation and transfer system (CATS) allows harmonisation of academic programmes for ease movement of students from one institution to another.

The East Africa Community (EAC), this month, is expected to roll out the credit transfer scheme which will enable students in the region to transfer to other institutions of higher learning in the five partner states.

He challenged private and public universities to work together saying that they are not in a competition but out to serve students.

The CS disclosed that candidates who sat for last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations and qualified to join university will have liberty to choose if they want to pursue their studies in private or public universities.

Public and Private universities are expected share the 88,929 candidates who attained the minimum university entry qualification of a mean C+ and above.

Dr Matiang’i also raised concerns over part- time lecturers saying some were teaching more than five institutions and wondered if students are really learning.