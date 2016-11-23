Ministry deregisters school for conducting illegal tuition

By OUMA WANZALA

The fate of thousands of pupils at Happyland Primary School now hangs in the balance after the government made good its threat to suspend the institution’s registration certificate for conducting holiday tuition against the law.

The school has now been directed to undergo the necessary processes for re-registration.

“It has been noted that your institution has been carrying out holiday tuition contrary to the provision of Basic Education Act 2013 Article 37(1),” said the letter by Leah Rotich to the school head teacher dated November 21.

The letter further said: “It is regrettable that your institution was reprimanded for the same offence in 2015 and you wrote an apology to the sub-county director of education. Note that this is gross and deliberate violation of the Basic Education Act.”