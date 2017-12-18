By FAITH NYAMAI

More by this Author

The Education ministry has finally released a list of the 19 boarding schools in Nairobi that will open day wings next month.

The institutions are Kenya High School, Starehe Boys Centre, Moi Forces Academy, Nairobi School, Lenana School, Pangani Girls High School and Moi Girls Secondary School - Nairobi.

Others are Ngara Girls Secondary School, Buruburu Girls High School, Embakasi Girls Secondary School, Parklands Arya Girls High School, Nembu Girls High School, Dagoretti High School, Lang'ata High School, Upper Hill Secondary School, St George’s Girls Secondary School, State House Girls, Hospital Hill High School and Ofafa Jericho High School.

According to the ministry, the move is aimed at boosting capacity and delink admission to bed space, under the free day secondary education programme that is expected to increase Form One enrolment to above one million students.

While releasing the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination results, Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said all the 993,718 candidates are expected to join Form One.

The number is a 25 per cent increase from that of students admitted in secondary schools last year.

Last year, 790,680 joined secondary schools across the country.

The government has already allocated about Sh25 billion for the programme.