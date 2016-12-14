Universities have been warned against awarding degrees politicians who do not acquire the required qualifications for such academic achievements.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Collete Suda said her ministry would not entertain any attempt to relax standards to accommodate politicians after degrees so as to run for various offices next year.

Speaking when she graced the first graduation ceremony at Rongo University on Wednesday, Prof Suda said everyone who enrolls in any university should be subjected to established standards before graduating.

"Universities should vet students to ensure that they followed the right procedures and attended classes for the recommended number of hours before being awarded degrees," she said.

The university became a fully-fledged university last October after it was given a charter. Before, it was a constituent college of Moi University.

She added that the ministry will deal firmly with any member of the academic staff that will be found to participate in unethical dealings geared at rewarding politicians.

Many aspiring candidates are hungering for quick degrees in order to meet requirements to run for office in the next elections. One cannot run for President or governor if they do not possess a degree from a recognised university.

The PS said the increasing number of students admitted should not be an excuse to tamper with the quality of learning in the higher institutions.

She challenged Rongo University to create its market niche by developing a unique curriculum that would produce unique graduates.

"I challenge the university senate and governing council to consider mining and agricultural courses since this county is more inclined to those economic activities," she said.

The University Chancellor Muhammad Yusuf said the university will take into consideration the PS’s advice regarding agricultural and mining courses.

Prof Yusuf added that the university was keen on transformative education that would provide solutions to local problems.

Also in attendance was Migori Governor Okoth Obado and Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno.