Moi University still barred from teaching law

Moi University is once again missing from a list of universities allowed to teach law programmes by the Council of Legal Education, effective December 2017.

The latest development has thrown into confusion students enrolled in law programmes at the institution as they cannot sit examinations in order to be admitted to the bar.

In a public notice, CLE chief executive W. Kulundu-Bitonye listed 12 institutions allowed to teach law, omitting Moi University for the second year running.

LICENSED

Those listed are Riara University (main campus), whose licence is valid until November 9, 2021, Africa Nazarene, licence valid until May 29, 2019, and University of Nairobi (Parklands campus) whose licence is valid until August 7, 2019.

Others are: University of Nairobi (Mombasa campus), valid until January 19, 2021, Kabarak University whose licence will expire on September 8, 2020, Egerton University on February 12, 2021, Strathmore, valid until November 9, 2021 subject to satisfaction of certain terms and conditions.

Kenyatta University’s licence is valid until December 14, 2021, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) is licensed until September 16, 2021, and Catholic University is licensed until September 16, 2021.

The last two approvals are subject to certain terms and conditions.

INSPECTION

Institutions pending full inspection for renewal of licences are Kisii University (Main campus), for diploma and degree programmes.

“Application for renewal for the university has been received and is awaiting full inspection,” Prof Kulundu-Bitonye said.

Mount Kenya University, Daystar University, Kenya School of Law and Strathmore (Masters) have applied for licences and are awaiting full inspection.

However, these institutions will continue to teach law as they are operating with provisional licences.

The latest decision by CLE extends a feud between the body and Moi University.

On April 4, 2016, High Court Judge George Odunga nullified the council’s order requiring the university to stop offering law courses.